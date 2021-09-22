SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO opened at $16.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.86. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 25.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,735,000 after buying an additional 1,026,183 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 375.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 40,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.