Swiss National Bank Acquires 3,000 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Meritor worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meritor by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meritor by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Meritor by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Meritor in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTOR. Barclays decreased their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

