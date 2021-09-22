Swiss National Bank Acquires 32,800 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $3,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $242,652.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bahman Koohestani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,689.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,951 shares of company stock valued at $564,717. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LC opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 1.88.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

