Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.56 on Wednesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.25.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

