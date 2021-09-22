Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 872,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

SWTX stock opened at $72.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.34. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $96.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 0.66.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $1,901,516.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,114,764 shares of company stock worth $79,587,774 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.