Swiss National Bank Sells 3,400 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 18,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. Analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

