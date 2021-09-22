Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 197,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $3,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Net Lease news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $647,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GNL opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. Equities analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.80%. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

