Swiss National Bank Sells 8,000 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 54.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 1,896.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 96.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OII opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 3.54.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.35 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

