Tael (WABI) Price Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $45.75, $4.92, $119.16 and $62.56. In the last seven days, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tael alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00055764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.00128462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00012836 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00046254 BTC.

Tael Profile

WABI is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.72, $10.00, $45.75, $18.11, $4.92, $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $7.20, $6.32, $119.16 and $5.22. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.