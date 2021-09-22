Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Short Interest Up 28.3% in August

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,436,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 74,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

