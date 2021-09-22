Tap Hits 1-Day Volume of $374,741.00 (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 22nd. Tap has a total market cap of $723,953.57 and $374,741.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded down 40.8% against the dollar. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00055467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00131076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00012614 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00045800 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

