Taylor Wealth Management Partners Has $7.86 Million Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners decreased its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 2.8% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Anthem were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Anthem by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $380.70. The stock had a trading volume of 7,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,767. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $378.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,873.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

