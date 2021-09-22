Taylor Wealth Management Partners Lowers Stock Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners reduced its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in IBEX were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in IBEX by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. 24.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBEX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $313.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.85. IBEX Limited has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. IBEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

