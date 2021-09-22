Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 1,610 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Tabula Rasa HealthCare makes up about 2.1% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.89. 799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,807. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $69.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm has a market cap of $767.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.90.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 34.79% and a negative net margin of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $89,564.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,235.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

