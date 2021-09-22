Taylor Wealth Management Partners Sells 227,830 Shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners lessened its holdings in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 508,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,830 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.49% of Evofem Biosciences worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 13,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,214,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

