Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) to announce ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.12) and the highest is ($0.93). Taysha Gene Therapies reported earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.24) to ($3.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Taysha Gene Therapies.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

TSHA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.31.

TSHA stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.00. 1,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market cap of $729.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $194,198.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,550,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 8.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 10.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

