TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 92,917 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

