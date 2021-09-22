Telcoin (TEL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $20.76 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $788.63 million and approximately $20.76 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00054195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.78 or 0.00125765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012487 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00045068 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

TEL is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,302,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

