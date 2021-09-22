Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Trading Up 9.2%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price was up 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.44 and last traded at $3.44. Approximately 67,508 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 14,018,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.15.

A number of research analysts have commented on TELL shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Tellurian alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 173.31% and a negative return on equity of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.69 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.