Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,270,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Telos from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Telos in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Get Telos alerts:

In related news, SVP Rinaldi D. Pisani sold 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $6,450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard C. Bailey sold 35,649 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,020,987.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,611.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,351 shares of company stock valued at $26,331,611. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 7.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 50.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telos stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.32. Telos has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 769.50.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.73 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telos will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.