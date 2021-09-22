TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Gap Down to $36.97

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.97, but opened at $35.18. TELUS International (Cda) shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 7,698 shares.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares set a $40.00 price objective on TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, National Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS International (Cda) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.46.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TIXT. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,264,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,195,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.