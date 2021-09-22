Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 70.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,367,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,175,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 70.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,648 shares in the last quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 77.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 122,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 27.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TME. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

