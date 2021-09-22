Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDD) traded up 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.65 and last traded at $10.65. 521,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 264,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Tesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSCDD)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

