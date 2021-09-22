Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.4% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 40.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,928,197 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $9.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $748.66. 303,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,039,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.42. The firm has a market cap of $741.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 385.90, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.30 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

