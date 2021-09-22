Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) Trading Down 3%

Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBPMF) shares dropped 3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 377,134 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 593,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCMKTS:TBPMF)

Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of cannabinoid-based drugs and treatments. The firm focuses on the ophthalmic, chronic pain, and oncology drug formulations. It also plans to commercialize terpene based products aimed towards the over-the-counter (OTC) and behind the counter (BTC) market.

