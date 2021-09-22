The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 44.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of BNS opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.62. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 22.86%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.7095 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

