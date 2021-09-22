The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 113,420 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of The Boeing worth $246,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 4,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $208.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.28.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.44.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

