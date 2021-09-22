The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €98.36 ($115.71).

BMW opened at €78.92 ($92.85) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 4.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €81.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €85.19. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €57.25 ($67.35) and a 1-year high of €96.39 ($113.40).

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

