The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.50 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on Iberdrola (BME:IBE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on Iberdrola in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €12.27 ($14.43).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

