The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Short Interest Down 24.8% in August

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:HIG traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.85. 15,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,089. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $71.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

In other news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.