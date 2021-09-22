The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 291.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Hershey by 242.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,759 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in The Hershey by 10.3% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in The Hershey by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.50.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total transaction of $437,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,079 shares of company stock worth $2,674,010 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HSY opened at $171.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $177.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.41. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $182.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

