The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen Sells 5,000 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SCX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Separately, TheStreet raised The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The L.S. Starrett during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

