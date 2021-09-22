The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen Sells 5,000 Shares

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
SCX opened at $12.03 on Wednesday. The L.S. Starrett Company has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23.
Separately, TheStreet raised The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
About The L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.