The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $52.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

Several brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.65 and a beta of 1.25. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.91.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 165,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.