The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on MAC. BTIG Research lowered their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other The Macerich news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich in the first quarter worth $126,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MAC opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $25.99.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 36.62%. The Macerich’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

