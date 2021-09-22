The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Declares GBX 0.80 Dividend

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of TMG stock opened at GBX 76 ($0.99) on Wednesday. The Mission Group has a 1 year low of GBX 53 ($0.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 91.75 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £69.17 million and a PE ratio of -32.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Monday, September 6th.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, and automotive sector; public relations services; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

