Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) vs. Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Critical Comparison

Theta Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Theta Gold Mines and Hycroft Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Theta Gold Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hycroft Mining has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 772.09%. Given Hycroft Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hycroft Mining is more favorable than Theta Gold Mines.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Hycroft Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $47.04 million 2.19 -$132.67 million ($3.81) -0.45

Theta Gold Mines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.1% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Theta Gold Mines and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Theta Gold Mines N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -78.58% -4,209.38% -35.32%

Summary

Hycroft Mining beats Theta Gold Mines on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Theta Gold Mines Company Profile

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018. Theta Gold Mines Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.