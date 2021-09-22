Tigress Financial Reiterates Strong-Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $198.00 price objective on the iPhone maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $182.00. Tigress Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Apple stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.22. 1,894,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,563,508. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

