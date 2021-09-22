Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Position in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 189,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.52% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENFA. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at $1,747,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $2,326,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter worth about $485,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 890 5th Avenue Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ENFA opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA).

Receive News & Ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 890 5th Avenue Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.