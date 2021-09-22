Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 120,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Dynatrace by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 140,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.21. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.28, a P/E/G ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,993,986. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

