Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) by 31,956.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,360 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,075 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Score Media and Gaming were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCR. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCR stock opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.63.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCR. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Score Media and Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie cut Score Media and Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

