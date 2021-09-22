Toronto Dominion Bank Invests $2.44 Million in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter worth $3,412,000.

NASDAQ HIII opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.71.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

