Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in D8 Holdings Corp. (NYSE:DEH) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,133 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.59% of D8 worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $2,982,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,030,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of D8 by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 78,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of D8 by 1,061.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 403,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 368,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D8 during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEH stock opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. D8 Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.01.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures V. L.P. Khosla acquired 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $3,333,340.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

