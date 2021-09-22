Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.13.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.04, for a total transaction of $2,730,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,356. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SEDG opened at $269.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.98. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

