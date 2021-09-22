Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Trading Down 8.6%

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR)’s share price fell 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.05 and last traded at $11.92. 1,167,362 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,133,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 277,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 27,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

