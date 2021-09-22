Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.45

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $23.04. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 8,448 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.

Get Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter.

About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.