Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.45

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.45 and traded as high as $23.04. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund shares last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 8,448 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.46.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.
About Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund (NYSE:TTP)
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.
