Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $883.76

Shares of Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 883.76 ($11.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,100 ($14.37). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.18), with a volume of 6,408 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,022.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 886.40. The stock has a market cap of £309.64 million and a PE ratio of 188.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Tracsis Company Profile (LON:TRCS)

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development and consultancy services for the rail industry. It operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services, and Traffic & Data Services. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, delay attribution, and delay repay; and infrastructure software products that are used to collect, manage, visualize, and analyze rail asset information.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tracsis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tracsis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.