TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Cut by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,309 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $33,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TransUnion by 31.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in TransUnion by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion by 14.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other TransUnion news, insider David M. Neenan sold 24,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,911,865.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $149,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TRU stock traded up $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $116.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,667. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average of $107.91. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $78.02 and a 12-month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TransUnion from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.