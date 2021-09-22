Tremor International (OTCMKTS:TTTPF) Trading Down 6.9%

Tremor International Ltd (OTCMKTS:TTTPF)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. 2,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tremor International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Tremor International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.