Tribe Market Capitalization Hits $282.81 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Tribe has a total market cap of $282.81 million and $23.44 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001433 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tribe has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00055816 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00129443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00046167 BTC.

Tribe Profile

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

