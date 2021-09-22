TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.35. TriState Capital posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriState Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in TriState Capital by 23.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.09.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

